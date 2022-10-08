 Six arrested for gambling : The Tribune India

Six arrested for gambling

Six arrested for gambling

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: The police have arrested six persons — Deepak Singh, Basant Singh, Subhash, Ashish, Manjinder Singh and Robin Singh — for gambling. The police confiscated Rs 3,620 from them. They were later released on bail. TNS

Govt declares holiday on Oct 11

Chandigarh: The state government has declared a local holiday on October 11 in Amritsar on the occasion of the Parkash Purb of Guru Ramdas. An official spokesperson of the government said all offices of the state government, boards/corporations and government educational institutions would remain closed on Tuesday, October 11, in Amritsar. TNS

One arrested with opium

Tarn Taran: The police arrested an alleged drug peddler with 1.10 kg of opium on Thursday. SHO Parkash Singh said the accused was identified as Ranjit Singh of Naudhehra Pannuan. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.

Youth booked for abducting girl

Tarn Taran: A teenage girl was abducted from the border area in Gandiwind four days back. The father of the victim, in his complaint to the Sarai Amanat Khan police, claimed that Prince, a resident of Dashmesh Nagar (Lola) in the Baba Bakala sub-division, had been harassing his daughter. He alleged that the youth abducted his daughter by luring her on the pretext of marriage. The accused has been booked under Sections 363 and 366-A. OC

Nat’l Lok Adalat on November 12

Amritsar: The National Lok Adalat will be held at the District Courts Amritsar, tehsils Ajnala and Baba Bakala Sahib on November 12. As per the instructions of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority, and the High Court, the National Lok Adalat will be held at the district courts and the two tehsils. While holding a meeting in this regard here on Friday, Chief Judicial Magisterate-cum-secretary District Legal Services Authority Pushpinder Singh said in this National Lok Adalat, disputes over cheques, banks, land, domestic disputes and almost all types of cases will be taken up for settlement. He said lok adalats provide justice at low rate and quickly. TNS

10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra's Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire

10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire

The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers

CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3

CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3

The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in r...

All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan

Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan

12 kids died in Udhampur in Jan 2020

306 substandard drugs on list, 85 produced in HP

306 substandard drugs on list, 85 produced in Himachal Pradesh

Habitual offenders regularly figure on this list

'Deep Sidhu disliked Amritpal, blocked his phone'

'Deep Sidhu disliked Amritpal Singh, blocked his phone'

Mandeep Singh Sidhu says probe his antecedents


Special Task Force nabs 2 with 5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Special Task Force nabs 2 with 5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Six-day pen-down strike of ministerial staff from October 10

Amritsar MC demolishes four illegal colonies

Police conduct raids at places disclosed by arms smugglers

Food outlets challaned for using plastic

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Nikshay Mitra Scheme: Corporates adopt over 100 TB patients

Trade 'plastic for sugar' in Bathinda

Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway awaits land to take off

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

Despite Chandigarh report blaming drug, PGI mum on 5 deaths

Despite Chandigarh report blaming drug, PGI mum on 5 deaths

Notice to Chandigarh administration on sole GMSH-16 chemist's plea

Chandigarh University video 'leak': Out on bail, Rankaj Verma claims innocence

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Manohar Lal Khattar pays obeisance at Gurdwara Nada Sahib

ED raids 35 locations in Delhi excise policy scam

ED raids 35 locations in Delhi excise policy scam

Hyper-local emissions behind spike in pollution on Dasehra

AIIMS scripts 2 heartening tales of organ donation in month

Tribunal to decide if PFI ban is justified

Criminal held after shootout with Noida cops

Under cops' nose, PPR Market turning into hooliganism spot

Under cops’ nose, PPR Market turning into hooliganism spot

On way to school, girl killed by trolley

46 budding entrepreneurs get loan at job fair in Hoshiarpur

3 city students selected for internship in NHRC

Eight arrested for gambling

Of ~18L fine, only ~7,500 recovered so far in district

Of Rs 18L fine, only Rs 7,500 recovered so far in district

Woman among 4 booked for fraud

Youth electrocuted during swing ride at Dasehra fair

Crackers sans licence seized

Bharat Nagar-Samrala Chowk link road commuters' nightmare

Patiala district sees 37 dog bite cases daily

Patiala district sees 37 dog bite cases daily

11 fresh dengue cases in day in Patiala district, health officials focus on breeding grounds

Patiala Civil Surgeon issues warning to latecomers

Protests hit work at Punjabi University, Patiala