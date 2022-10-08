Six arrested for gambling

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: The police have arrested six persons — Deepak Singh, Basant Singh, Subhash, Ashish, Manjinder Singh and Robin Singh — for gambling. The police confiscated Rs 3,620 from them. They were later released on bail. TNS

Govt declares holiday on Oct 11

Chandigarh: The state government has declared a local holiday on October 11 in Amritsar on the occasion of the Parkash Purb of Guru Ramdas. An official spokesperson of the government said all offices of the state government, boards/corporations and government educational institutions would remain closed on Tuesday, October 11, in Amritsar. TNS

One arrested with opium

Tarn Taran: The police arrested an alleged drug peddler with 1.10 kg of opium on Thursday. SHO Parkash Singh said the accused was identified as Ranjit Singh of Naudhehra Pannuan. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.

Youth booked for abducting girl

Tarn Taran: A teenage girl was abducted from the border area in Gandiwind four days back. The father of the victim, in his complaint to the Sarai Amanat Khan police, claimed that Prince, a resident of Dashmesh Nagar (Lola) in the Baba Bakala sub-division, had been harassing his daughter. He alleged that the youth abducted his daughter by luring her on the pretext of marriage. The accused has been booked under Sections 363 and 366-A. OC

Nat’l Lok Adalat on November 12

Amritsar: The National Lok Adalat will be held at the District Courts Amritsar, tehsils Ajnala and Baba Bakala Sahib on November 12. As per the instructions of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority, and the High Court, the National Lok Adalat will be held at the district courts and the two tehsils. While holding a meeting in this regard here on Friday, Chief Judicial Magisterate-cum-secretary District Legal Services Authority Pushpinder Singh said in this National Lok Adalat, disputes over cheques, banks, land, domestic disputes and almost all types of cases will be taken up for settlement. He said lok adalats provide justice at low rate and quickly. TNS