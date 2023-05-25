Six arrested with heroin

Amritsar, May 24
The CIA staff of the Amritsar Rural police arrested Sukhwinder Singh of Rangarh village and recovered 100 grams of heroin from his possession. In another case, the Jandiala police nabbed Gurjit Singh of Hawaas village, Ajay Kumar of Khawajke village and Sajan Masih of Ludhiana and confiscated 100 grams of heroin from them. The police team intercepted them when the suspects were coming towards Amritsar in a car. During the search of the vehicle, the police seized the drug. In yet another incident, the Lopoke police arrested Sardool Singh of Pandori and Sawinder Singh of Chak Allah Baksh with 43-gm heroin. They were travelling in a goods carrier (Chhota Hathi). Cases under the NDPS Act have been registered against the suspects.
