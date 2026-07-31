Six arrested with over 2 kg heroin, mobile phones

The Gharinda police arrested four persons with over 2.2 kg of heroin from them, while the BSF took two persons in custody for alleged drug peddling.

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Those arrested were identified as Kuldeep Singh, alias Keepa, and Harjit Singh, alias Bhitti, of Roranwala Kalan village, Harpreet Singh of Ferozepur and Shamsher Singh of Paris Avenue in Chheharta.

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The police said they were patrolling in the Atalgarh area when following a tip-off that Kuldip and Harjit were going to deliver the consignment from Roranwala Kalan village towards the GT Road, Attari, they laid a naka near Attari T-point and intercepted the accused. During search, the police seized over 1kg heroin. A motorcycle was also impounded. In another incident, the police arrested Harpreet Singh and Shamsher Singh from Hardorattan border village. During search, 1.1 kg heroin was recovered from them. The police also recovered two mobile phones and a motorcycle.

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Cases under the NDPS Act have been registered against them. Meanwhile, the Border Security Force seized 580 gm of opium and two mobile phones from Uttar Dhariwal village and arrested two persons. The BSF also confiscated two mobile phones. Officials said a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered against Bunty Singh and Sukhraj Singh.