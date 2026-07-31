DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Six arrested with over 2 kg heroin, mobile phones

Six arrested with over 2 kg heroin, mobile phones

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:59 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Shimla police arrested two major interstate drug suppliers from Punjab who were involved in two different narcotics trafficking networks.
Advertisement

The Gharinda police arrested four persons with over 2.2 kg of heroin from them, while the BSF took two persons in custody for alleged drug peddling.

Advertisement

Those arrested were identified as Kuldeep Singh, alias Keepa, and Harjit Singh, alias Bhitti, of Roranwala Kalan village, Harpreet Singh of Ferozepur and Shamsher Singh of Paris Avenue in Chheharta.

Advertisement

The police said they were patrolling in the Atalgarh area when following a tip-off that Kuldip and Harjit were going to deliver the consignment from Roranwala Kalan village towards the GT Road, Attari, they laid a naka near Attari T-point and intercepted the accused. During search, the police seized over 1kg heroin. A motorcycle was also impounded. In another incident, the police arrested Harpreet Singh and Shamsher Singh from Hardorattan border village. During search, 1.1 kg heroin was recovered from them. The police also recovered two mobile phones and a motorcycle.

Advertisement

Cases under the NDPS Act have been registered against them. Meanwhile, the Border Security Force seized 580 gm of opium and two mobile phones from Uttar Dhariwal village and arrested two persons. The BSF also confiscated two mobile phones. Officials said a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered against Bunty Singh and Sukhraj Singh.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts