Six booked for marrying off minor girl

Tarn Taran, January 6
Six persons have been booked by the Kacha Pakka police under provisions of the Child Marriage Restraint Act on Thursday.
In the incident, a girl of 16 years and 10 months of age had been married to a man of the age of 35 years on December 27, 2022, by her parents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Intense cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana; dense fog reduces visibility
At 2.2 degrees, Delhi records the season’s coldest morning
Flights delayed at Delhi's IGI airport due to bad weather
Cold wave conditions and a dense fog are being witnessed all...
Delhi Police arrest urination incident accused from Bengaluru
Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior cit...
Sikh mum in Canada couldn't find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate their turbans
When Tina Singh's boys started riding bikes, they needed hel...
Sharad Pawar recalls how he used friend's aircraft to overcome Bal Thackeray's opposition to Marathi play 'Ghashiram Kotwal'
Says he used an industrialist friend's aircraft to get the c...