Six booked for murder attempt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 9

A registered medical practitioner (RMP) was assaulted and grievously injured by six persons near Dabbar village falling under the Ajnala police station here on Saturday.

The police have booked the six suspects, including Manga Singh, his brother Rajbir Singh, Tarsem Singh and his brother Gurmukh Singh, all residents of Kotla Saraj Lohar and their two unknown accomplices on charges of murder attempt and inflicting grievous injuries to the victim.

The victim, Balwinder Singh (33), a resident of Kotla Saraj Lohar told the police that he works as RMP at Bal Labhe village. He said yesterday after closing his clinic at around 8.30 pm, he was returning home on his bike via Dabbar village when the suspects travelling on two bikes stopped him. They were armed with baseball and sharp weapons. The suspects attacked and brutally thrashed the victim. The doctor said when he raised an alarm, the suspects fled from the spot leaving him seriously injured. Following his complaint, the police registered a case and launched probe. The police said they were yet to ascertain motive behind the attack.