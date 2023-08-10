Six booked for youth’s murder

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 9

A youth lost his life after he tried to intervene between two warring groups in Saidoke village falling under the Mehta police station here yesterday. The deceased was identified as Jaspal Singh.

Following the statement of his father Harjinder Singh, five persons were booked on charges of murder while raids were on to nab the suspects, said the police authorities.

Those booked were identified as Gursewak Singh, Kulwinder Singh Fauji, Sarabjit Singh and Navjot Singh of Saidoke village and Maddi of Rangar Nangal village.

Harjinder stated to the police that yesterday morning, he and his son Jaspal Singh, Malkeet Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and Kulwinder Singh Fauji were going somewhere on a car while Gursewak Singh, Maddi and Sarabjit were following them on a bike. He said on seeing them, Fauji took out his rifle from the car and both groups started arguing and quarrelling. He said his son Jaspal tried to intervene and stop them from fighting.

He said Gursewak snatched rifle from Fauji and fired at his son Jaspal. The bullet hit Jaspal on ribs and abdomen. Both the groups fled from the spot. Jaspal was rushed to Guru Ramdass Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Harjinder alleged that Navjot had taken Rs 20 lakh from him for sending his son abroad in 2018. However, he neither sent him to foreign country nor returned the money. Harjinder said he was demanding his money back and Navjot used to threaten to kill him. He said Navjot had close relations with the suspects. So, they killed Jaspal, alleged Harjinder.

The police have registered a case under Sections 302, 120-B and 506 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against the five suspects. No arrest had been made so far as the suspects were absconding.