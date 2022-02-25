Six booked in 2 dowry cases

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: On the complaint of Lakhwinder Kaur, a resident of Mohalla Jaswant Singh in the city, that her husband Gurjant Singh, mother-in-law Malkiat Kaur and sister-in-law Kanwaljit Kaur were torturing her for dowry, the police had registered a case against them. She was married to Gurjant Singh, a resident of Khawaspur village, about three years ago. In her complaint to the SSP, she alleged that soon after their marriage, her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law started harassing her for dowry and they thrashed and threw her out of the house. The accused had been booked under Sections 498-A and 506 of the IPC by the police on Wednesday. In another case, Amritpal Singh, his father Satnam Singh and mother Nirmaljit Kaur, residents of Basarke Gillan (Gharinda), were booked under Section 489-A of the IPC by Patti Sadar police on Wednesday. In her complaint to the police, Amritpal Singh’s wife Kiranbir Kaur (24) of Dubli village stated that the accused had been torturing her for dowry. The police had registered a case against them. OC

Man robbed of Rs6K at gunpoint

Tarn Taran: Two armed persons robbed a collection employee of a private finance company of Rs 6,000 near Burj-Ra-Ke village on the Patti-Sarhali road on Tuesday. The victim, Tarswinder Singh, was returning on his motorcycle after collecting instalments from loan customers in the area. In his statement to Patti Sadar police, he stated that when he reached near Burj-Ra-Ke village two armed robbers appeared on the spot and robbed him of the cash. A case under Section 379-B of the IPC had been registered by Patti Sadar police. OC

Employee of gas agency robbed

Amritsar: Three armed miscreants robbed gas agency employee of Rs 86,000 when he was returning to agency. The incident had occurred five days ago, though a case was registered on Wednesday. Jasbir Singh, the complainant, told the police that on February 18, he, along with driver Baldev Singh, was returning to the agency at Gunowal village after supplying LPG cylinders at Devidaspura village. He said they were travelling on a tractor trolley and when they reached near Jandiala Guru grain market, three bike-borne masked robbers threatened to shoot them and snatched the bag containing Rs 86,000. Jandiala police have registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC and 25, 27 of Arms Act against unknown persons while further investigations were under progress to identify and nab them. TNS

Five new cases surface in dist

Amritsar: With five positive cases reported on Thursday, the total count in the district has increased to 59,335. The number includes three new cases and two contacts of the infected patients. The health authorities have also reported recovery of two patients, taking the count to 57,622. At present, the district has total of 32 active cases.