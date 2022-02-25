In brief

Six booked in 2 dowry cases

Six booked in 2 dowry cases

Photo for representation only.

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: On the complaint of Lakhwinder Kaur, a resident of Mohalla Jaswant Singh in the city, that her husband Gurjant Singh, mother-in-law Malkiat Kaur and sister-in-law Kanwaljit Kaur were torturing her for dowry, the police had registered a case against them. She was married to Gurjant Singh, a resident of Khawaspur village, about three years ago. In her complaint to the SSP, she alleged that soon after their marriage, her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law started harassing her for dowry and they thrashed and threw her out of the house. The accused had been booked under Sections 498-A and 506 of the IPC by the police on Wednesday. In another case, Amritpal Singh, his father Satnam Singh and mother Nirmaljit Kaur, residents of Basarke Gillan (Gharinda), were booked under Section 489-A of the IPC by Patti Sadar police on Wednesday. In her complaint to the police, Amritpal Singh’s wife Kiranbir Kaur (24) of Dubli village stated that the accused had been torturing her for dowry. The police had registered a case against them. OC

Man robbed of Rs6K at gunpoint

Tarn Taran: Two armed persons robbed a collection employee of a private finance company of Rs 6,000 near Burj-Ra-Ke village on the Patti-Sarhali road on Tuesday. The victim, Tarswinder Singh, was returning on his motorcycle after collecting instalments from loan customers in the area. In his statement to Patti Sadar police, he stated that when he reached near Burj-Ra-Ke village two armed robbers appeared on the spot and robbed him of the cash. A case under Section 379-B of the IPC had been registered by Patti Sadar police. OC

Employee of gas agency robbed

Amritsar: Three armed miscreants robbed gas agency employee of Rs 86,000 when he was returning to agency. The incident had occurred five days ago, though a case was registered on Wednesday. Jasbir Singh, the complainant, told the police that on February 18, he, along with driver Baldev Singh, was returning to the agency at Gunowal village after supplying LPG cylinders at Devidaspura village. He said they were travelling on a tractor trolley and when they reached near Jandiala Guru grain market, three bike-borne masked robbers threatened to shoot them and snatched the bag containing Rs 86,000. Jandiala police have registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC and 25, 27 of Arms Act against unknown persons while further investigations were under progress to identify and nab them. TNS

Five new cases surface in dist

Amritsar: With five positive cases reported on Thursday, the total count in the district has increased to 59,335. The number includes three new cases and two contacts of the infected patients. The health authorities have also reported recovery of two patients, taking the count to 57,622. At present, the district has total of 32 active cases.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Videos: What happened at Snake Island that led to death of 13 Ukraine soldiers, who told Russian warship to 'go f**k yourself'

2
World

US will be involved if Putin moves into NATO countries: Biden

3
Punjab

Nervous Congress tries to keep flock together in Punjab

4
Chandigarh

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today

5
Punjab

Road rage case: Trouble for Navjot Sidhu as SC asks him to respond to plea to enlarge scope of review petition

6
Punjab

Drugs case: Bikram Majithia surrenders, sent to Patiala jail

7
World

What happens when we are dying? 30 seconds of life flashbacks before our eyes: Study

8
Punjab

Mohali court denies bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case

9
Punjab

Shipments on hold due to Ukraine crisis, exporters in Punjab fear losses

10
Nation

Russia invades Ukraine: Indian medical students shifted to tube stations for safety

Don't Miss

View All
We may have 30 seconds of flashback on our life before our eyes as we die: Study
World

What happens when we are dying? 30 seconds of life flashbacks before our eyes: Study

Video: 500 Indian students hiding in basement in Ukraine amid war
Diaspora

Videos: What happened at Snake Island that led to death of 13 Ukraine soldiers, who told Russian warship to 'go f**k yourself'

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: Expert
Ludhiana

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: PAU Expert

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today
Chandigarh

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today

Acting on typo, West Bengal Governor summons Assembly at 2 am
Nation

Acting on typo, West Bengal Governor summons Assembly at 2 am

Is that a picture of the baby room in Priyanka Chopra's Los Angeles photo dump? Watch to know
Entertainment

Is that a picture of the baby room in Priyanka Chopra's Los Angeles "photo dump"? Watch to know

NATO puts jets on high alert, activates its defence plans
World

NATO puts jets on high alert, activates its defence plans

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter opens up on sexism; says 'mom asks me to play host to guests, not my brother'
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter opens up on sexism; says 'mom asks me to play host to guests, not my brother'

Top Stories

Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital

Ukraine conflict: Kyiv braces for assault as Russian forces close in on Capital

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted that there had been he...

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kyiv residents told to make Molotov cocktails

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kyiv residents told to make Molotov cocktails

Missiles pounded Kyiv overnight and air raid sirens wailed

Air India planning to operate 2 flights to Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine

Ukraine crisis: Centre arranges two evacuation flights to bring back stranded Indians

The government has asked its nationals to reach Ukraine-Roma...

MEA sets up camp offices in Lviv, Chernivtsi towns to facilitate transit of Indians from Ukraine

MEA sets up camp offices in Lviv, Chernivtsi towns to facilitate transit of Indians from Ukraine

Russian-speaking officials being sent to camp offices to coo...

Mohali court denies bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case

Mohali court denies bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case

The apex court had recently directed Punjab Police not to ar...

Cities

View All

Ukraine crisis: Parents appeal to Indian government for safe evacuation of their children

Ukraine crisis: Parents appeal to Indian government for safe evacuation of their children

53 Congress councillors seek removal of Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu

Only 24 transgenders voted in Amritsar, Tarn Taran districts

Contesting an election not as costly as layman thinks

Celebrated Punjabi folk singer Amarjit Gurdaspuri dies at 92

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

130 regular power staffers behind ‘sabotage’ in Chandigarh: Probe

Chandigarh blackout: 130 regular power staffers behind 'sabotage', says UT probe

High Court raps Chandigarh Administration, says it bent before power employees' union

After green & blue waste bins, now black and red in Chandigarh

Focus on pending projects, Chandigarh Health Department told

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today

Night curfew to be lifted in Delhi, schools to do away with hybrid mode, open from April 1

Night curfew to be lifted in Delhi; schools to do away with hybrid mode, open from April 1

Union Law Secretary among four judicial officers appointed judges of Delhi High Court

CBI arrests DDA assistant director in bribery case

Doctors can form start-ups, new ICMR policy unveiled

Supreme Court: Government hasn't honoured order on tribunal vacancies

Private schools seek maintenance, transport fee

Private schools seek maintenance, transport fee as schools reopen in Punjab

AAP workers guarding EVMs 24x7 in Jalandhar

13 fresh cases surface in Jalandhar district

Garhshankar: Dhamai village youth Taranvir stuck in Ukraine, family worried

Karuna Raju takes stock of security at strong rooms

Ludhiana: Minor rape victim’s kin hold protest, allege police inaction

Ludhiana: Minor rape victim's kin hold protest, allege police inaction

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: PAU Expert

Ludhiana: 26% eligible population still hesitant to take second Covid jab

Covid: 9 test +ve in Ludhiana district

Seek assistance of DFO for effective implementation of NGT orders: Court

NGT: Implement Patiala district environment plan

NGT: Implement Patiala district environment plan

Science Week celebrations at Punjabi varsity

Patiala: Sena Medal to martyr Lance Naik Salim Khan on March 4

Students remember Group Capt Cheema

Patiala: Rajindra Hospital parking contractor 'fleeces' motorists