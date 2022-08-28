Six booked under NDPS Act in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 27

The police have arrested three persons for allegedly possessing 150 gm of heroin here. They were identified as Aniket Singh of UP, Lovedeep Singh of Vikkas Nagar, Khandwala and Joban of Kot Khalsa.

The police said they were travelling on a car and intercepted by the police at a special checkpoint set up near Archies Gallery in the Basant Avenue locality. They were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, the police arrested three persons for possessing heroin. They were identified as Ramesh Kumar Laddi of Mahna Singh Road, Jaswant Singh of Bhagtan Wala and Prince of Khai Mohalla. The police recovered 20 gm, 10 gm and 5 gm heroin, respectively, from them. Separate cases under the NDPS Act have been registered.