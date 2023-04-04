Six cellphones seized from jail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 3

The Islamabad police have booked six jail inmates for allegedly possessing prohibited material, including mobile phones.

Five of those booked were identified as Ravinder Singh of Chheharta, Malkeet Singh of Chatiwind village, Manjit Singh of Prem Nagar, Daljit Singh of Ajnala, Lovedeep Singh of Lakhuwal village in Ajnala and Randip Gill of Akash Avenue on the Fatehgarh Churian road.

A case under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act was registered against them for violation of jail norms.

Investigating officer ASI Joginder Singh said during a surprise search operation, jail staff recovered six mobile phones from the possession of the five undertrials and a prisoner. Investigations were on to ascertain how they managed to get the cell phones despite high security at the jail.

Only yesterday, jail authorities seized a mobile phone from a notorious criminal, Sunny Yama, besides 61-gm narcotic substance from another prisoner.

Meanwhile, the police also booked three jail inmates Punit Singh, Jaques Bhatti and Gurkirat Singh for allegedly assaulting and scuffling with a jail warder, identified as ASI Ashok Kumar, over some issue.

A separate case under Section 42 of the Prisons Act and Sections 353 (assaulting a public servant deterring him from discharging his duty) and 186 of the IPC was registered against them.