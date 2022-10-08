Six-day pen-down strike of ministerial staff from October 10

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 7

Finding no positive response to their demands even after holding five zonal rallies in the state, the ministerial workers have decided to go on a six-day pen-down strike from October 10 to 15.

Union’s district president Manjinder Singh Sandhu said notwithstanding the conduct of five zonal rallies, the government did not bother to give us time for a meeting. He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should accept the demands of the ministerial cadre and implement them immediately.

Their other demands include amendment of the report issued by the Sixth Pay Commission and 125 per cent merger of the DA above the last basic pay received on December 31, 2015, besides 20 per cent profit should be extended to the employees.

On the lines of the Centre, installments of pending DA must be released immediately.

The old pension scheme of all employees recruited after April 1, 2004 should be restored. The type test for the employees recruited on compassionate grounds should be replaced with computer test. The benefit of the Sixth Pay Commission should be given with a hike of 2.72 per cent and the held up scheme of 4,9,14 years must be revived. Group allowances, including border area, rural area and FTA allowances, should also be restored, they demanded.