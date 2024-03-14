Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 13

The district Health Department inaugurated a six-day training programme for ASHA workers to ensure better delivery of health services to residents.

Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said ASHA workers provide health services at the grassroots, adding that they are in direct contact with residents of their areas, so it becomes necessary to keep them up to date with all the latest research in medicine. Dr Kumar said ASHA workers would be educated on problems such as mental health disorders, elderly care, basic nursing care at home and emergency first aid.

