Six held with 2.9 kg heroin, eight high-end pistols seized

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, and Counter Intelligence (CI), Amritsar, in two separate operations, have busted alleged cross-border weapons and narcotics smuggling modules with the arrest of six persons and the recovery of 2.9 kg heroin, eight sophisticated high-end pistols and six live cartridges.

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The accused have been identified as Inderpal Singh and Sikandarjit Singh, both residents of Bhindi Aulakh village; Happy Singh alias Veerpal Singh of Kakkar village; Sunil Masih and Rajan Masih of Mahal in Gurdaspur; and Pardeep Singh of Noorpur village in Amritsar.

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Sharing details, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused were allegedly involved in cross-border smuggling and had received consignments of weapons and narcotics through drones. The consignments were subsequently meant for distribution among criminal elements in Punjab.

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The police have also impounded a Hyundai Venue car and a Splendor motorcycle allegedly being used for smuggling activities.

In the first operation, CI Amritsar received reliable information that Sunil and Rajan had received a large consignment of illegal pistols and were expected to deliver the weapons to their associate, Pardeep Singh, in the Noorpur area. Acting on the input, police teams intercepted the trio and recovered seven pistols.

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Similarly, SSOC Amritsar teams apprehended Inderpal, Sikandarjit and Happy Singh and recovered 2.9 kg heroin and a pistol from their possession. The police are now probing the forward and backward linkages of the modules to identify other members involved in the cross-border network.

The DGP said further arrests and recoveries were likely in the coming days.

Two separate FIRs have been registered at Police Station SSOC Amritsar in connection with the operations.

Meanwhile, the Amritsar Rural Police have arrested two alleged members of an arms smuggling gang and recovered 10 pistols and an equal number of magazines from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Jagjit Singh, a resident of Dinanagar in Gurdaspur, and Davinder Singh, a resident of Dorangla village in Gurdaspur. A case has been registered against the duo under the relevant provisions of the law.

According to the police, they had received specific information that the accused were in possession of a consignment of weapons allegedly dropped by Pakistani smugglers and were preparing to move it to another location. Acting on the input, the police set up a checkpoint and intercepted the two suspects. During a search, the police recovered 10 pistols and 10 magazines from their possession. The accused were subsequently taken into custody for questioning.

The police are now investigating the source of the weapons and the intended recipients of the consignment. Officials suspect that the arrested men may have been working as part of a larger network involved in the supply of illegal weapons.

The police sources said the criminal antecedents of both accused were being verified. Preliminary investigations have revealed that neither had any previous criminal case registered against them. However, the Amritsar Rural Police are in contact with their counterparts in Gurdaspur to gather further information about the accused.

Raids are being conducted at suspected locations to trace and arrest other members of the gang. The police are also probing the possible involvement of Pakistan-based smugglers in the supply chain.