Six libraries proposed for each assembly constituency

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 31

Six libraries will be set up in each assembly constituency at a cost of Rs 64 lakh in the district.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori here on Tuesday. He said the decision was taken by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann in a recently held meeting. Six libraries have been proposed in each assembly constituency and Rs 64 lakh will be spent per constituency. Funds for the libraries would be given from the Chief Minister’s discretionary fund.

The DC held a meeting with officials of various departments and asked them to do planning regarding it. He said proposals should be prepared soon so that construction work could be started, he said.

