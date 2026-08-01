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Home / Amritsar / Six months gone, work on dog pound yet to get going

Six months gone, work on dog pound yet to get going

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:57 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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A view of stray dogs in Amritsar (news Teja)(File photo)
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Even after six months, the Municipal Corporation has failed to earmark land for a dog sanctuary.

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Earlier this year, Senior Medical Officer and Nodal Officer (Stray Animals) Dr Geetu Chawla wrote to the Municipal Commissioner, seeking land for the proposed dog sanctuary.

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Following this, the Estate Department was directed to identify a suitable site.

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A six-member Stray Animal Control Task Force too was constituted to remove stray dogs from public places, such as schools, colleges, hospitals, religious places, universities, railway station and bus terminus. But the team failed to do so as there was no place to shift the dogs.

Representatives from the Municipal Corporation, Animal Husbandry Department, Punjab Police, district administration and an animal welfare organisation were part of the team.

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The team is awaiting the start of work on the sanctuary.

An awareness campaign will also be launched as part of the project.

As for the dog feeding areas, the civic body has identified 25 such spots across the city. Earlier, a proposal to set up 50 feeding points could not be implemented.

Officials said they might earmark more feeding spots.

Residents will be advised to feed stray dogs only at designated feeding points and visit government hospitals for free anti-rabies vaccination in case of a dog bite.

The estate wing is still looking for land. The facility will have kennels, a kitchen and veterinary staff.

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