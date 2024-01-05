Six more govt employees booked for fraud, forgery

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, January 4

Two days after eight persons were booked for allegedly getting government jobs on the basis of fake certificates, the rural police have booked six more persons for similar offences. Those booked were identified as Jaspinder Kaur of Thathia village, Sarabjit Kaur of Jandiala Guru, Kusamlata of Noordi Bazaar, Mamta Arora of Jandiala Guru, Rajwinder Kaur of Talwandi village in Tarsikka and Pargat Singh of Mehta Chowk.

They were booked under Sections 420, 465, 567, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC following a complaint by Gursewak Singh, Joint Director, Vigilance Bureau. According to the police, they had received a complaint on December 31, 2023, about registering an FIR against the suspects. The complaint was lodged following an inquiry and verification of documents.

On Tuesday, Amritsar (Rural) police had booked eight employees of different government departments in two separate cases on charges of fraud, forgery and criminal conspiracy after their certificates were found to be fake. These cases were registered on the complaints forwarded by Joint Director, Vigilance Bureau, and Director, Education Department.

The Jhander police station in Amritsar (Rural) police district booked four girls identified as Ritu Bala of Khatrai Kalan village, Ranjit Kaur of Kookewali village, Navdeep Kaur of Ajnala and Parminder Kaur of Rajasansi.

The Khalchian police station booked Rupider Kaur of Chhajjalwadi, Prabhjit Kaur, Kunwar Jagdeep Singh of Khalchian and Satinderjit Kaur of Rayya on the charge of similar offences.