Six nabbed for stealing wires from 12 tubewells

The Amritsar police have arrested six persons for allegedly stealing electric motor wires from agricultural fields in various villages and extracting copper by burning these.

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The police have registered a case against them under Sections 303(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. They were produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody.

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Sukhwinder Singh of Raipur Kalan village discovered that copper wires connecting his electric motor to the power cable were missing. Unidentified thieves had stolen the wires during the intervening night of June 20 and 21. Similarly, Ajit Pal Singh, Jaspal Singh, Vivekdeep Singh, Manpreet Singh and Gurbaz Singh, all residents of Nawan Pind village, also reported theft of wires.

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ASI Rashpal Singh said during the probe, police arrested Lucky Singh of Maqboolpura, Salman Singh of Bihar, Talwinder Singh of Kotli Baba Das (Hoshiarpur), Gautam Singh of Uttar Pradesh, Sajan of Sultanwind village and Ravi Singh of Delhi. At present, they were residing in shanties at Chhapa Ram Singh village. The police also recovered around 5 kg of copper obtained after burning the stolen wires. The accused stole wires from 12 tubewells in the area.