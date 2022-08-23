Skill centre for women inaugurated at Bua Nangli village

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 22

Under its initiative ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Beti Aatm Nirbhar Banao’, the city chapter of FICCI FLO, inaugurated a skill centre at Bua Nangli village here on Monday.

The project will aim to provide free of cost skills, including tailoring, crafts and other vocations, to girls and women of the village. Shikha Sareen, chairperson, FICCI Flo, Amritsar, said, “We aim to make them so good at these skills that they can be financially independent by selling the products. We have had several projects being implemented at the village level in previous years. The basic purpose of conceiving this programme was to reach out to village community, especially women, to make them financially independent.”

The FICCI FLO team is working in collaboration with the village panchayat for engaging and empowering the families here. Bua Nangli has been adopted by FLO and they have already sponsored education of girl child from the village and helped built toilets under the Swachh Bharat. Jasmeet Nayyar, an educator for the last 40 years and member of FLO, has been at the forefront to form a network of volunteers to identify and support more girls from poor families, who need financial help to complete their education.

Under the drive, general health and eye camps have been held at the village.