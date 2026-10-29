Skillset a major player in landing job, say experts

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), in collaboration with the Commonwealth of Learning-Commonwealth Educational Media Centre for Asia (COL-CEMCA), New Delhi, commenced a three-day Commonwealth Asia Graduate Employability Workshop.

Dedicated to the 450th anniversary celebrations of Amritsar, scheduled for next year, the workshop was inaugurated by Prof Ganesan Kannabiran, Director, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC); Prof B Shadrach, Director, COL-CEMCA; and Prof Karamjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, GNDU.

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The workshop will see the participation of 11 international delegates from Commonwealth countries, including Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Brunei, along with 50 delegates from India.

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The workshop has been designed as an academic and participatory initiative to address the growing importance of graduate employability in contemporary higher education. It seeks to strengthen the links between academic learning, practical competencies and labour market requirements through institutional assessment, curriculum innovation and collaborative learning.

“The programme brings together academic leaders, faculty members and higher education professionals, including international participants, to exchange perspectives and explore approaches to improving graduate preparedness and professional opportunities,” said Prof Karamjeet Singh.

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The inaugural session began with an introductory address by Prof Harvinder Singh Saini, Dean, Academic Affairs, GNDU, who highlighted the relevance of short-duration, skill-oriented courses and the integration of practical learning into academic programmes. He emphasised the potential of such initiatives to strengthen Open and Distance Learning programmes and enhance learners’ professional competencies.

Prof Karamjeet Singh underscored the importance of building strong institutions that connect knowledge, technology and people.

Prof B Shadrach highlighted the challenges faced by higher education institutions in aligning educational provision with labour market expectations. The discussions drew attention to outdated curricula, gaps in soft-skill development, the disconnect between academia and industry, and the difficulties graduates may encounter in translating academic qualifications into employment.

The address also highlighted opportunities offered by flexible learning pathways, stackable qualifications, digital learning resources and massive open online courses (MOOCs).

The inaugural proceedings emphasised institutional responsiveness, curriculum reform and experiential learning, along with the need to assess graduate employability through a structured, outcome-oriented approach.