SKM announces Delhi Morcha from February 13

Amritsar, January 2

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) that comprises 18 farmer unions of north India announced to intensify its protest against the government during a maha rally held at Dana Mandi, Jandiala, here on Tuesday. The farmer leaders sounded the bugle for another Delhi Morcha from February 13.

The farmer unions from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand participated in the rally.

Addressing a massive gathering of farmers, the leaders stated that the Central Government had failed to fulfill promises on the basis of which the agrarian community had called off its protest at Delhi borders. They stated that the government has not changed its stance towards the agrarian sector and continues to favour corporate houses.

The major demands of the farmer unions include minimum support price (MSP) for all crops and implementation of Dr Swaminathan Commission report. The unions also demanded a crop insurance scheme and justice for Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The farmer leaders also criticised the state government for rampant drug problem in state and demanded that the government take action against drug smugglers and peddlers. They also demanded a loan waiver for small and marginal farmers.

A prominent farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “The government has not yet withdrawn the cases registered against farmers for their participation in the Delhi agitation. It has also not given jobs to the kin of farmers who died during the agitation.” He said that not even a single promise made by the Central Government has been fulfilled. He said that the Delhi Morcha starting from February 13 would force the government to fulfill its promises.

The farmer unions also expressed its support for the truck drivers’ protest against the Central Government for the new motor vehicle laws. They stated that the laws should be made after consulting all stakeholders.

