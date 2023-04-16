SKM to block rail traffic on April 18

Amritsar, April 15
Sanyukat Kisan Morcha has announced the blocking of rail traffic for four hours on April 18 to protest the value cut announced by the centre on shriveled, broken or grains with loss of luster.
SKM leader Satnam Singh Ajnala said farmers unions that are part of the SKM would block the rail traffic from 12pm to 4pm. He said due to value cut announced by the government, the price of wheat would go down by Rs 31.78 per quintal.
“While the wheat growers are demanding for an increase in compensation due to crop loss caused by untimely rains, the government has decreased the price of the commodity,” said Ajnala.
