SKM to intensify farmers' struggle

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 28

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in its proposed national level meeting to be held on September 4 in Delhi would chalk out its plan to intensify nationwide struggle against the Union Government for not implementing the accepted demands of the farmers acceded at the end of the struggle launched by the Delhi Kisan Morcha.

This was revealed by former Lok Sabha member and SKM member Comrade Hannan Mollah while addressing a press conference here on Sunday. Mollah is also the general secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha. He was here today to participate in the 40th two-day state-level delegate session of the kisan sabha, which started in Tarn Taran from Sunday.

Mollah represented the Communist Party of India (CPM) in the Lok Sabha for eight times.

He condemned the Union Government for not fulfilling the farmers’ demands accepted at the time of the end of the Delhi morcha.

He said the SKM had reminded the Union Government of the accepted demands of the farmers by way of a nationwide protest, but all the efforts of the farmers failed to bear fruit.

He stressed on the need for making Minimum Support Price (MSP) on the crops a legal guarantee and granting compensation for the families of the farmers who lost their lives while participating in the Delhi morcha.

Mollah said the Union Government was not concerned about rising inflation, unemployment, poverty, farmers’ debt, etc, and was busy in creating communalism in the country.

He said 52 farmers were committing suicides in the country daily, but the government had no concern.

On the occasion, Sukhwinder Singh Sekhon, state vice-president of the All India Kisan Morcha, flayed the government’s move to extend the authority of the BSF by up to 50 kilometres from the Indo-Pak border and withdrawing the authority of the state from the Bhakhra Beas Management Board.

He also demanded MSP for milk, vegetables, etc, being produced by farmers.

Delegates from across the state are participating in the session of the AIKS, which will conclude on Monday.

