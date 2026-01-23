SKM to take out tractor rally on Republic Day

The farmers organisations associated with the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in a joint meeting organised here on Thursday at the local Gandhi Municipal Park under the chairmanship of Mehar Singh Sakhira announced that they would take out a tractor march on January 26 against the transfer of the cooperative sugar mill at Sheron.

Representatives of farmers organisations — Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), Jamhoori Kisan Sabha, Kirti Kisan Union, Kul Hind Kisan Sabha 1936, National Kisan Union, Kisan Sangharsh Committee Punjab (Pannu), Azad Kisan Sangharsh Committee Ekta Punjab, Bharatiya Kisan Union Qadian and Azad Kisan Sangharsh Committee Punjab (Tanda) participated in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Daljit Singh Dayalpur, Nachhattar Singh Mughal Chak, Tarsem Singh Luhar, Gurpreet Singh Gandiwind, Sukhdev Singh Tur and Bhupinder Singh Pandori Takht Mall addressed the gathering on the occasion. The leaders said that the Punjab Government had forgotten the interests of the farmers at the behest of the Central Government and all promises made by the Mann government after coming to power had been forgotten.

The leaders said that the cooperative sugar mill, in which 60 per cent were shares of farmers was being arbitrarily transferred to corporate houses. They said that due to the incompetence of the governments, the government institutions that used to provide employment to the people and encouraged farmers to take up alternative agriculture were being allotted to other institutions.

The leaders warned the state government that they would never allow the state government to transfer the 98 acres of the mill. They added that on January 26 they would park their tractors in front of the cooperative sugar mill, Sheron, and a protest would be held there.