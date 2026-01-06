Slain sarpanch Jarmal Singh ’s son alleges repeated warnings ignored by authorities

The body of Jarmal Singh Thekedar (50), sarpanch of the border village Valtoha Sandhun, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants, was cremated at his native village here on Monday amid heavy mourning.

District AAP president and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora visited the village to express condolences to the bereaved family. However, Lovepreet Singh, the NRI son of the deceased sarpanch, questioned the minister over the alleged lack of security provided to his father and left him unanswered on several issues.

Lovepreet Singh raised sharp questions about why his father’s security had been withdrawn despite repeated attacks in the past. He alleged that his father had been attacked four times earlier but was provided only one policeman for security. He further questioned why the weapon issued to his father’s gunman was not replaced despite repeated requests to the authorities.

The last rites were performed with hundreds of mourners in attendance, many of them in tears. Jarmal Singh was shot dead at Marigold Palace in Amritsar on Sunday. State AAP president Aman Arora reached the family residence to offer condolences and assured that the accused involved in the murder would not be spared under any circumstances.

On the occasion, Aman Arora directed the ADGP (Security) to immediately provide security to the bereaved family. He also asked the Deputy Commissioner, Tarn Taran, to expedite the issuance of a firearm licence for the family.

Lovepreet Singh expressed resentment over what he described as “loose and inadequate security” for his father, stating that the administration failed to act despite repeated warnings and requests. He reiterated that his father had repeatedly demanded the replacement of his gunman’s outdated weapon, but no action was taken.

The cremation was attended by Sarwan Singh Dhunn, MLA, Khemkaran, along with a large number of sarpanches and village elders from the surrounding areas. Many sarpanches expressed anguish over the failure of the administration to provide proper security to the deceased sarpanch.