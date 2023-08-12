Slapping case: GNDU suspends 2 security personnel

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 11

The protest that erupted at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) after a security guard slapped a woman research scholar of the Department of Laws ended with the suspension of two security personnel here on Friday.

A probe has been initiated to find out the truth. Notably, CCTV cameras at the main gate, where the incident occurred, were removed to install black colour granite.

The sit-in, which had commenced after the research scholar was reportedly slapped by a security guard last night, was lifted at about 11 am this morning. Various student organisations joined the protesting students which swelled their number. It prompted the university administration to mobilise its entire security staff at the protest site.

Police personnel, too, were deployed in adequate numbers at the protest site.

Col (retd) Amarbir Singh Chahal, security in-charge at the university, said they had conveyed the decision to the protesting students at night. But they refused to lift the sit-in until they got the assurance in writing. They were given the decision in writing only after the office opened this morning.

