Home / Amritsar / Sleep deprivation and pollution are among risk factors for heart attacks

Sleep deprivation and pollution are among risk factors for heart attacks

Dr HP Singh is Director Cardiology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Amritsar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Sep 03, 2025 IST
Dr HP Singh
Recent medical research has shed new light on two often overlooked factors that significantly increase the risk of heart attacks: sleep deprivation and pollution. These modern day hazards are particularly prevalent in an urban environment, where the toxic combination of both can triple the risk of heart attacks.

Sleeping less than the recommended seven to eight hours a night can disrupt the body’s natural circadian rhythm, leading to increased stress hormones like cortisol. This, in turn, affects blood pressure, promotes inflammation and contributes to metabolic disturbances, including obesity and diabetes.

People with sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea, are also more susceptible to irregular heart rhythms, further amplifying cardiovascular risks. Studies have shown that sleep deprivation is associated with a 74 per cent increased likelihood of developing peripheral artery disease compared to those who get seven-eight hours of sleep.

Fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) has emerged as a serious risk factor for heart diseases. Inhaled pollutants can cause chronic inflammation, vascular damage and accelerate the progression of atherosclerosis, triggering acute cardiac events like heart attacks.

Even short-term exposure to high levels of air pollution can lead to sudden heart attacks, in individuals with pre-existing cardiac conditions.

The good news is that heart attacks are preventable. By incorporating simple, practical steps into daily routines, individuals can reduce their risk.

