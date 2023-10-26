Slow construction work on roads, frequent traffic snarls irk commuters

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 25

The ongoing construction work at several places on roads in the city is inconveniencing commuters as no efforts have been made by the authorities concerned to ensure smooth flow of the traffic.

At most construction sites, including Ranjit Avenue bypass and Vallah bypass where flyovers are being constructed, the construction work has been going on for over one year.

The commuters say the stretches along the construction sites are narrow as major portion of the road has been used for the works leaving little space for the traffic movement.

“To add to the commuters’ woes, these narrow passages have big potholes due to which vehicles have to move at slow speed,” said Joginder Singh, a resident.

He said if unnecessary hurdles on narrow passages were removed and these were recarpeted, frequent traffic jams would reduce considerably.

The residents demanded that the construction work on busy roads should be completed in a time-bound manner. They said an alternate passage should be provided for commuters till the construction works were finished.

“It seems that the construction work is too slow as it takes years to complete one bridge. By the time a bridge is constructed, another road-widening project is initiated,” said another resident Himmat Singh.

The flyover construction site on the Vallah bypass witnesses long queues of vehicles waiting for their turn to cross the point throughout the day. The commuters said it was difficult to cross the road as trucks coming or going to Attari also plied on the stretch. The commuters said they had be extremely cautious while driving on potholed roads.