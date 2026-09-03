Small foot problems can signal serious diabetic complications

A small cut, a blister caused by tight footwear or even a callus may seem insignificant to most people. But for a person with diabetes, such minor foot problems can sometimes progress into serious complications within days. I have seen patients seek medical attention only after an apparently harmless wound has developed into a severe infection.

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One of the biggest challenges in diabetic foot disease is that diabetes can gradually damage the nerves in the feet. As sensation decreases, patients may not feel pain when a wound develops or worsens. This can lead to delays in treatment. That is why I strongly recommend that every person with diabetes inspect their feet daily and undergo regular medical foot examinations, even when there are no obvious symptoms.

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Diabetic foot disease is much more than a simple foot ulcer. It can involve nerve damage, reduced blood flow to the legs, structural deformities, soft-tissue infections and, in advanced cases, infection of the bone. Foot ulcers remain one of the most common and visible signs.

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Globally, nearly 800 million adults are living with diabetes, and approximately one in three diabetic adults may develop a foot ulcer during their lifetime. The problem can recur even after successful healing, with around 40 per cent of patients developing another ulcer within one year.

I advise my patients to look out for numbness, tingling or reduced sensation in the feet; cuts and blisters that heal slowly; redness, swelling or warmth around a wound; foul-smelling discharge or pus; persistent swelling; or changes in the shape of the foot. Cold or unusually pale skin can also indicate poor blood circulation.

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Approximately 60 per cent of diabetic foot ulcers become infected, and infection is one of the major events that can ultimately lead to amputation.

Annual foot screening can help identify nerve damage, poor circulation or structural changes at an early stage. Patients should keep their blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol under control, avoid smoking, remain physically active and wear properly fitted footwear.

Most importantly, inspect the soles, heels and areas between the toes every day. Do not wait for pain before seeking help. Any wound that does not begin to improve within a few days should be evaluated by a medical professional.