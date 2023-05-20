Smart City Mission: ‘Amritsar to get 24x7 potable canal water supply’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 19

The officials of Amritsar Urban Water and Wastewater Management Limited claimed that no RO system would be required after the implementation of 24x7 canal water project in the city.

Its managing director Sandeep Rishi who is also the Municipal Commissioner said that the groundwater level is not only depleting but also getting contaminated with toxic elements. This toxic content in the water leads to chronic diseases.

“Currently, groundwater is being used on a large-scale by installing motors and submersible pumps in in houses. Water filters are being used to make the groundwater fit for drinking. The city dwellers pay for the equipment, electricity bills, installation and repair of all ROs. But with the implementation of the canal water project, there will be no need for filters and ROs at home. The main problem of water contamination will be solved. Canal water supply will prove to be a boon for the residents of the city,” said Rishi.

The MD informed that the project was the initiative of the Punjab Government to make canal water available in every city and town of the state by first treating it in the specially set up plants. The canal water can be provided uninterruptedly and funds worth crores have been sanctioned by the World Bank for these projects.