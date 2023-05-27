 Smart City projects to conserve groundwater, check pollution : The Tribune India

Smart City projects to conserve groundwater, check pollution

Smart City projects to conserve groundwater, check pollution

Sandeep Rishi, MC Commissioner-cum-CEO Smart City during a meeting with officials in Amritsar on Friday. Photo: Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 26

Municipal Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer, Amritsar Smart City Limited (ASCL), Sandeep Rishi today claimed that two ongoing Smart City projects would save the environment and check water depletion in the city. The canal-based water supply project and e-auto project would address several issues of the residents after their implementation, claimed Rishi. The Municipal Commissioner appealed to the residents to cooperate with the government in implementing these projects.

Addressing a press conference, the Municipal Commissioner said the level of groundwater is depleting day by day and in many areas toxic elements have been reported in the groundwater. The contaminated water causes serious diseases. To prevent the depletion of groundwater and provide clean water to the residents, the government is making efforts to supply canal water to every house. A plant is being set up at Vallah for treating the canal water. Apart from this, water supply lines are being laid in various areas of the city. The mega project has been funded by the World Bank.

Sandeep Rishi stated that around Rs 600 crore is being spent under the project in which overhead storags tanks are being constructed in different parts of the city. In the first phase, pipelines for water supply are being laid which is set for completion by July 2024. He said that in the second phase, the door- to-door supply lines would be installed at a cost of about Rs 1,500 crore.

In response to a query, Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said that the old tube wells would be simultaneously maintained as in any case of interruption in canal water supply, they use the tube wells. During the construction of Over Head Storage Reservoir (OHSR), some residents are raising objections that the government is intruding into their privacy. The MC Commissioner said that 70 tanks are being prepared for which most are using government premises. The city already has limited space for tanks and at many places these tanks are being built in parks. Their construction will not cause any difficulty to the city dwellers.

Similarly, the project of e-autos will help to reduce the air and noise pollution. A cash subsidy of Rs 1.25 lakh is available to buy e-autos under the Rejuvenation of Auto-rickshaws in Amritsar through Holistic Intervention (RAAHI) scheme. Under this, the government replaces the old diesel auto-rickshaws with new e-autos and also provides Rs 1.25 lakh subsidy in addition to Rs 15,000 for the old autos. Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi appealed to the residents to cooperate with the government in making these projects successful for public welfare.

