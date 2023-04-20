SMOs told to review progress of health schemes every week

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 19

The district Health Department has asked the senior medical officers of all government hospitals to hold regular weekly meetings to review the progress of all health schemes and ensure that people get maximum benefit under these.

In a meeting with senior medical officers and programme heads of all health schemes, Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh asked them to ensure that people got all the benefits under various national health scheme. He asked them to frequently conduct inspections to ensure that all Health Department employees performed their duties diligently and that the patients did not face any problem.

He said the government was running various health schemes — maternal and child health care, maternity facilities, maternal child protection programme, Jnani Suraksha Yojana, Family Planning, immunisation facilities, malaria and dengue control, prevention of non-communicable diseases, free TB treatment, leprosy treatment, national tobacco control programme, national blindness control programme, oral health programme, etc.

Senior officials of the department, including District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Jaspreet Sharma; Deputy Medical Commissioner Dr Gurmeet Kaur; Senior Medical Officers Dr Raju Chauhan and Dr Madan Mohan; District TB Officer Dr Vijay Gotwal; District BCG Officers Dr Raghav Gupta and Dr Suneet Guram Gupta; District MEIU Amardeep Singh; District Program Officer Sukhjinder Singh and others were also present.