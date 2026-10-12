'Smuggled' assault rifle recovered on Loharka Road in Amritsar

Acting on a military intelligence tip-off, the Amritsar Rural Police recovered an assault rifle suspected to have been smuggled from Pakistan. The weapon was found hidden in bushes near vacant plots on Loharka Road on Sunday evening.

According to the police, ASI Sarwan Singh and a police party were patrolling the Meerankot area when Special Cell personnel received information that heroin smugglers had concealed illegal weapons near Cambridge School.

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The police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. They found a bag wrapped in yellow tape. Inside, they found a blue-zipped bag containing a magazine and an assault rifle marked “CAL .223 BORE S/A”.

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The Kamboh police have registered a case against unidentified persons under Section 25(8) of the Arms Act. An investigation is under way to determine whether the weapon was smuggled across the international border by drone or through another route. Authorities are currently scanning local CCTV footage and gathering intelligence inputs to identify the individuals involved.