Smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 6

Sleuths of the Customs Department seized about 2,60,400 ESSE Golden Leaf cigarettes valued at nearly Rs 30 lakh from a passenger at the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee international airport here on Monday.

The smuggled cigarettes were recovered from a passenger who had concealed them in a pair of shoes while coming on a Dubai flight.

After registering a case, officials of the department have started an investigation.