Smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Amritsar

Amritsar, March 6
Sleuths of the Customs Department seized about 2,60,400 ESSE Golden Leaf cigarettes valued at nearly Rs 30 lakh from a passenger at the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee international airport here on Monday.
The smuggled cigarettes were recovered from a passenger who had concealed them in a pair of shoes while coming on a Dubai flight.
After registering a case, officials of the department have started an investigation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit India
Bid to push more exports to India, take forward Indo-Pacific...
Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt
The accused allegedly is forcing her to pay up Rs 5 crore to...
Watch: Indian-origin woman killed, daughter hurt in small plane crash in US
The crash in a residential area of Lindenhurst that missed h...
Rs 425 cr worth drugs seized from Iranian boat off Gujarat coast
The operation was carried out late Monday night