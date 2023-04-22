Smugglers evade Amritsar Counter Intelligence team, leave behind 4-kg heroin in bag

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 21

An interesting scene unfolded in Harike village on Friday as two drug smugglers, after scuffling with a team of the Amritsar Counter Intelligence (CI), managed to flee the spot, leaving behind a bag containing 4 kg of heroin.

Inderdeep Singh, Inspector of the Counter Intelligence, said that on Friday, the team had got a tip-off about the smugglers. They chased after the smugglers on the Harike road. The car smugglers started scuffling with the CI team. The smugglers managed to flee the spot, leaving behind a bag.

Inspector Inderdeep Singh said the accused have been identified as Sunil Kumar Kalu and Kali, both residents of Saido Jalalpura (Moga). Inderdeep Singh said the bag left behind by them contained four kg of heroin. A case has been registered against the accused.