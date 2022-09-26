Smugglers’ gang with links to Pak busted, 1 held

Tarn Taran, September 25
The Bhikhiwind police busted a gang involved in the smuggling of drugs and arms with cross border links on Saturday. Five of the suspects have been identified while other associates were yet to be identified.
The police said the suspects had been identified as Harjinder Singh Thauri, Jora Singh, Gurlal Singh (all three residents of Wan Tara Singh), Balraj Singh alias Baldev Singh of Rajoke and Bikramjit Singh Gora resident of Kakkar manjh (Police Station Lopoke).
The gang made use of internet services to establish connection with its Pakistan-based accomplices to smuggle drugs, arms and ammunition using drones.
They had been supplying drugs and arms to the their contacts at different parts of the country. One of the accused had been arrested. A case under Sections 21, 29, 61, 85 NDPS Act and 25 (6) , 25 (7) of the Arms Act had been registered against the suspects.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 IIT students among 7 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu
Victims were residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana...
Rupee falls 43 paise to all-time low of 81.52 against US dollar
The strengthening of the American currency and risk-averse s...
'One nation, one exam' concept in the works: UGC chairman
Jagadesh Kumar says almost 90 universities have adopted the ...
Row over Assam chief minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari
Did not break any law, says Assam CM after FIR filed against...
Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in money-laundering case
Special Judge Shailendra Malik grants Fernandez the relief o...