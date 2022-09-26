Smugglers’ gang with links to Pak busted, 1 held

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 25

The Bhikhiwind police busted a gang involved in the smuggling of drugs and arms with cross border links on Saturday. Five of the suspects have been identified while other associates were yet to be identified.

The police said the suspects had been identified as Harjinder Singh Thauri, Jora Singh, Gurlal Singh (all three residents of Wan Tara Singh), Balraj Singh alias Baldev Singh of Rajoke and Bikramjit Singh Gora resident of Kakkar manjh (Police Station Lopoke).

The gang made use of internet services to establish connection with its Pakistan-based accomplices to smuggle drugs, arms and ammunition using drones.

They had been supplying drugs and arms to the their contacts at different parts of the country. One of the accused had been arrested. A case under Sections 21, 29, 61, 85 NDPS Act and 25 (6) , 25 (7) of the Arms Act had been registered against the suspects.

