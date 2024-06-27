Smuggler’s property worth Rs 29.40L freezed

Tarn Taran, June 26
On the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Union Government, the police on Wednesday froze property worth Rs 29.40 lakh, along with Rs 8 lakh drug money, of a smuggler here today.
The smuggler, was identified as Lovpreet Singh, a resident of Panjwar village in Tarn Taran district. The police had recovered 2.2 kg of heroin and drug money from smuggler. The orders for freezing the property were pasted on the gate of the smuggler’s residence on by DSP Tarsem Masih and Inspector Satpal Singh, SHO, Chabal.
Masih warned smugglers to shun their illegal activities and join the main stream of society.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US
In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...
South Africa banish semifinal jinx with 9-wicket win over Afghanistan, enter maiden T20 World Cup final
They will face the winners of the second semifinal between I...
Om Birla re-elected Speaker, his words on Emergency trigger Congress protest
First day in chair witnesses House adjournment following res...
Amid oust-Sukhbir Badal call, key Akali Dal panel rallies behind him
BJP stooges trying to split party: Harsimrat