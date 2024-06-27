Smuggler’s property worth Rs 29.40L freezed

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 26

On the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Union Government, the police on Wednesday froze property worth Rs 29.40 lakh, along with Rs 8 lakh drug money, of a smuggler here today.

The smuggler, was identified as Lovpreet Singh, a resident of Panjwar village in Tarn Taran district. The police had recovered 2.2 kg of heroin and drug money from smuggler. The orders for freezing the property were pasted on the gate of the smuggler’s residence on by DSP Tarsem Masih and Inspector Satpal Singh, SHO, Chabal.

Masih warned smugglers to shun their illegal activities and join the main stream of society.

