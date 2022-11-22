Smugglers supplying guns to gangsters held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 21

Acting on a tip-off, the Counter Intelligence (CI), Amritsar, has arrested five persons allegedly involved in arms trafficking.

Those arrested have been identified as Ajay and Pipal Singh, Jora and Patras, all residents of Ferozepur and Sukhjinder Singh of Moga. An accomplice, Ranjodh Singh, managed to flee the spot.

CI Assistant Inspector General Amanjit Singh Bajwa said the police have confiscated six pistols, magazines and live cartridges from them. They were nabbed in Rasulpur, Tarn Taran.

“The suspects are undergoing interrogation. Efforts are being made to find out more about their links,” said the AIG. He explained that the police had got a tip-off that the accused were part of a module operated by Canada-based gangster Arsh Dhalla.” Bajwa added that the suspects had allegedly been supplying arms to gangsters and other criminals based in Punjab. A case has been registered against them under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 120 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at the State Special Operation Cell here.