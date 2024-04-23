Smuggler’s two accomplices identified: Cops

Amritsar, April 22
A day after arrest of drug peddler Sukhdev Singh and seizure of Rs 1.10 lakh in cash, the police today identified two of his accomplices.
They were identified as Kulwinder Singh of Gurdaspur and Gurnam Singh of Ajnala. They were on the run since Sukhdev’s arrest.
Satinder Singh, SSP Amritsar Rural, said the police have recovered Sukhdev’s mobile, and found that he was in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers on WhatsApp.
Sukhdev told the police that he was in touch with Pakistan-based drug peddler Bhullar. He had come in contact with Bhullar through Kulwinder Singh, one of his relatives.
He also told the police that on April 18, they got smuggled 2kg heroin from Bhullar at Sahowal village. The contraband was further handed over to another unidentified person by Kulwinder.
