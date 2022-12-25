Snarl-ups order of the day at Katra Sher Singh drug market

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 24

The Katra Sher Singh wholesale medicine market is prone to traffic chaos. Irregular parking, loading and unloading of medicines at the market leads to traffic snarl-ups. The road links Hall Bazaar and Katra Sher Singh main road and remains congested the whole day. The administration allows traffic only toward Golden Temple through Hall Bazzar and Katra Sher Singh Road is only to exit the traffic from Golden Temple area so the medicine market is one of the few links from where commuter can get turn to reach their destination.

The haphazardly parked vehicles occupy more than half of the road. Adding to the chaos, shopkeepers display their goods outside the market. Some vends have permanently occupied the narrow road. The biggest problem is the loading and unloading of goods in the middle of the street as commuters have to wait for several minutes to cross the stretch of 200 meters.

“There is no other space for the parking of vehicles of shopkeepers and customers. There are several small markets and customers have to park their vehicles on wholesale medicine road to reach there. The administration ensure that people not park vehicles beyond a specified line. Otherwise, there is no solution of the traffic on the stretch,” Jagdish, a trader at Katra Sher Singh.

“Being a wholesale market, the medicines and goods from all over the country unload here. There is no separate space for the rickshaws and other vehicles. It takes a few minutes to load or unload the goods but it leads to traffic jams. The shopkeepers should not allowed to get delivery of good during peak hours”, said Sandeep Singh, a resident of Ram Bagh.