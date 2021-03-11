Snatched car seized near Subhanpur after chase by police

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 21

The police recovered the car which was snatched from outside Trillium Shopping Mall here five days ago.

Two unidentified persons had snatched the car from the driver, identified as Balbir Singh, of a garment trader after spraying something into his eyes.

Raman Kumar, a resident of DR Enclave, said he had a cloth factory and he along with his driver Balbir had come to meet his friend near Trillium Shopping Mall. He said he alighted from his car and went to meet his friend while the driver was inside the car. He said two persons with faces covered came to Balbir and enquired about some place.

He said as Balbir came out, the accused took out a bottle and sprayed something into his eyes leaving him blind for some time. Taking advantage of this, one of them sat in the car and fled the spot. The police have registered a case and started a probe.

ACP Palwinder Singh said following technical inputs, police teams kept chasing the car and the accused. He said the teams reached near the car, but the accused left it and fled away to save themselves from being arrested. He said it happened near Ramidi village falling under the Subhanpur police station in Kapurthala. He said raids were on to nab the suspects.

THE CASE

