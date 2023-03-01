Snatcher falls in police net in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 28

The traffic police arrested a snatcher on Monday who was trying to flee after committing a crime in Tarn Taran. Police said here on Tuesday that the snatcher had been identified as Angrej Singh, a resident of Bhathal Bhai Ke (Chohla Sahib) village.

The accused, after snatching Rs 1.40 lakh in cash from an elderly woman near the local post office in Tarn Taran, was trying to escape on his motorcycle. Noticing the suspicious movement of the snatcher, the traffic police was asked to stop by Rajwant Kaur, a lady constable on duty at the Bohri Crossing in Tarn Taran. The accused was handed over to the city police, which recovered the snatched cash of Rs 1.4 lakh and took the motorcycle in its possession.