Snatcher held, another flees

Amritsar: Division B police have arrested a snatcher while his accomplice managed to slip away. According to information available, Sukhwinder Singh, the complainant said that he was near Ghee Mandi chowk when two bike-borne persons snatched his mobile. He said he caught the pillion rider, identified as Sandeep Singh of Tarn Taran while his accomplice Sukhchain Singh who was driving the motorcycle,fled. TNS
Tobacco, phones seized in jail
Amritsar: Amritsar Central Jail authorities confiscated 60 bundles of bidis, a pouch of tobacco, a packet of cigarettes, five packets of white tablets and cell phones. The material was found abandoned during a search. The police have registered a case.
