Snatcher sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment

The District and Sessions court has sentenced an accused to 10 years of imprisonment apart from imposing a fine of Rs 11,000 for robbing a woman and her daughter-in-law by brandishing a sharp-edged weapon.

Advertisement

The convict has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Jhanjoti village under the Rajansansi police station.

Advertisement

As per the court’s order, Gurpreet Singh would undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000 for the robbery charge. Additionally, he has been awarded one year of further imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 after the stolen items were recovered from his possession.

Advertisement

The case dates back to April 20, 2024, when the Kamboh police registered an FIR on the complaint of Sukhwinder Kaur of Kotla Dal Singh. She reported that four days prior to filing the complaint, she had left home with her daughter-in-law Rajbir Kaur for some work. Near the bus stand, an unknown youth threatened them with a sharp-edged weapon and snatched her purse containing Rs 20,000 in cash and a mobile phone.

During investigation, the police examined the CCTV footage and later arrested Gurpreet Singh, who was found to be involved in the crime.