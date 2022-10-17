Snatchers' gang busted in Amritsar, 3 held

Amritsar, October 16
The Islamabad police busted a gang of robbers and confiscated five mobile phones, two silver karas, two sharp-edged weapons and three scooters from their possession.
The accused have been identified as Rahul, alias Best, Maninder Singh, alias Honey, and Sunny Kumar, all residents of Indira Colony located on Jhabal road here.
SHO Parneet Singh said the gang was involved in different snatching instances reported in different parts of the city in the recent past.
“It had looted Rs 30,000 from a cyclist near Khuh Bhalliyawala on September 29 and robbed a Chowk Moni area resident of a scooter three days ago,” said the SHO. He said the trio took the scooter from the owner by brandishing a sharp-edged weapon near Dhingra Hospital, while on Sunday, they had snatched two mobile phones and Rs 5,000 from a couple travelling on an e-rickshaw to the railway station.
Bishamber Singh, the victim, told the police that he along with his wife Naresh Kumar was going to the railway station on an e-rickshaw in the wee hours when three scooter-borne persons came there and stopped them. They snatched their mobile phones and Rs 5,000 cash from them. The police have registered a case under Section 379-B (2) of the IPC against unidentified robbers in this regard.
The SHO said the accused would be produced in a court and brought on police remand for further interrogation. The police are hoping to crack more cases, besides making recoveries from their disclosure during the investigation.
