Snatchers' gang busted in Nawanshahr, 2 held

Jalandhar, June 1
In the past month, a gang of snatchers has been actively targeting people in Nawanshahr and stealing their mobile phones. Victims have reported incidents with similar patterns, where three miscreants on a bike intercept them and snatch their phones. Several cases have been reported, including three from Aur and one from Rahon recently. The latest victim, Azad Ahmed, reported that on May 28, while he was on his way to work, three bike-borne men brandishing sharp-edged weapons robbed him of Rs 2,500 and mobile phone. Umrao Singh and Jaspal Kanda were also robbed of their phones and cash under similar circumstances.
The police have arrested two of the suspects, Balwinder Kumar and Satnam Singh, while Ranjit Singh, the third member of the gang, is at large.
The police said the suspects had been changing the number plates of their bike to avoid detection.
