Snatchers held with stolen items

Amritsar, December 7
The city police nabbed two snatchers and recovered a mobile phone and motorcycle from their possession a few hours after the snatching incident in Shivala Bhaian area.
Those arrested have been identified as Ravinder Singh and Vikrant Wahi of Green Lad locality, at Verka Bypass, Amritsar.
