Snatchers on prowl, car agency employee among three fall prey

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 5

A man snatched a car from an employee of a car agency on pistol-point after he took the same on the pretext of a test drive. The accused was identified as Rajvir Singh of the Ranjit Avenue area.

The Chatiwind police have registered a case under Sections 379-B (2) and 336 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against him and further probe is on.

Sarabjit Singh, the employee of the Novelty Hyundai car agency located on main GT road, told the police that on Wednesday, around 3.15 pm, a man wearing a mask entered the showroom and sought details of I-10 Grand car. He said the salesman, Vinay Kumar, detailed him about all features. He identified himself as Rajvir Singh and submitted his Aadhaar card and driving licence with the agency. He asked for a test drive and took Vinay along with him. While returning from Manawala side, the accused pointed a pistol at him and asked him to leave. Later, he fled the spot with the car.

The police said a case had been registered and CCTV cameras were being scanned on roads and toll plazas to identify the suspect and trace him. Meanwhile, the Jandiala police have booked three persons for snatching a mobile phone from a local, identified as Amandeep Singh of Chhapa Ram Singh village. He told the police that on Tuesday evening, he was returning from his fields when three bike-borne persons with covered faces stopped him and snatched his mobile phone while pointing a pistol at him. He said when they were fleeing, he pushed their bike and the trio fell down. Their face covers were removed and he identified them as Karan, Arshdeep Singh and Harpreet Singh, all residents of the same village. On raising alarm, people started gathering there and the trio fled the spot. The police said a case had been registered while the accused was on run. Efforts were being made to arrest the suspects.

In another incident, the Beas police nabbed two snatchers while one of their accomplices managed to flee the spot. Those arrested were identified as Ajaypal Singh and Vijay Masih of Cheema Bath village and the absconder was Jugraj Singh of same village. They had snatched a mobile phone from Kumod Kumar of the same village.