Snatchers on prowl: Three robbed of phones, vehicle

Amritsar, January 10

Five armed robbers snatched a scooter and mobile phones from three persons in Mandiala village here on Monday. The victims were returning home after paying obeisance at a shrine. The police have registered a case in this regard, while further probe was on to identify the suspects.

Harpreet Singh, a resident of Mandiala village, told the police that on Sunday, around 8 pm, he along with Paramjit Singh and Baljinder Singh of the same village had gone to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Tahla Sahib. When they were returning home, five persons on two bikes stopped him. One of them attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. He said he somehow saved himself, but the unidentified robbers snatched his scooter, their mobile phones and fled the spot.

The police said a case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC was registered against unidentified persons, while further investigation was on. Investigating officer ASI Angrej Singh said CCTVs in the area were being scanned for finding clues about the perpetrators. He said as there was dense fog, the police were yet to find any clues in the case.

Meanwhile, the city police cracked a snatching case and arrested three snatchers within 24-hours of the incident. The victim, Sadiq Khan, who originally hails from Hanumangarh in Rajasthan and is now residing in Fatehgarh Churian, was robbed by three bike-borne snatchers in the Basant Avenue area here.

The victim said he was on his bicycle and going through Basant Avenue, when the accused stopped him. He said the accused hit him with a dagger and a kara on his face and snatched his mobile and cash. The police had registered a case under Sections 379-B (2) and 34 of the IPC in this regard and launched further probe.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Varinder Singh Khosa said following a preliminary probe, the police identified the accused as Manpreet Singh, Gurkirat Singh and Puneet Singh. They were arrested and brought on two-day police remand after being produced in a court. Further investigations were in progress and the police hoped to crack more cases during their interrogation.