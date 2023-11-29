 Snatching attempts proving fatal for women in holy city : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Snatching attempts proving fatal for women in holy city

Snatching attempts proving fatal for women in holy city

Snatching attempts proving fatal for women in holy city

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, November 28

Perceived as a petty crime committed by drug addicts to generate money to satiate their urge for consuming intoxicants, snatching has proved to be lethal for women in the city as is evident from the two accidental deaths that took place during snatching bids this year alone.

In a recent instance, Mandeep Kaur, mother of an eight-year old son, died after she fell off the bike as three snatchers pulled her purse on November 8. In yet another incident reported on January 4 this year, a woman tourist, Ganga Maya from Agra, suffered a serious head injury after she fell off a running auto-rickshaw as snatchers pulled her purse. She died on way to the hospital.

There have been similar incidents in the past years as well when the victims, especially women, lost their lives due to accidental injuries caused by the snatchers. On May 31, 2022, a female tourist from Gujarat, Meenakshi Kumari, died as she was pulled out of a running auto-rickshaw while going to the airport.

In June 2021, a 21-year-old girl student Rajni died in similar circumstances while she was travelling in an auto-rickshaw. In June 2021, an Anganwari worker Paramjit Kaur met with a similar fate while riding a scooter.

The list of victims is endless. And there are those who managed to survive despite getting seriously injured and those who suffered bruises or other injuries. Most snatching victims do not even go to the police to report in case they have lost only a few hundred bucks, documents or not very costly mobile phones.

Harpreet Kaur Boparai, a victim of such snatching incidents, said, “I was coming from a local hospital after delivering food to my relatives in another city. I had a bag of empty utensils. Suddenly, a bike stopped behind me, a person rushed me really hard and I fell on the ground.” The snatchers took away the bag containing the utensils as it had no money or mobile phone. “The problem with snatching is that the snatchers do not know if the victim’s bag has valuables or not. A person can even lose his life for nothing,” said Harpreet.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy

2
Uttarakhand

Light at end of tunnel: All 41 trapped workers rescued in Uttarakhand; President Murmu, PM Modi laud rescuers, workers

3
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Rescuers ‘close’ to breaking through rubble, end of workers' ordeal nears

4
Uttarakhand

Rat-hole mining explained: Controversial technique that comes to rescue of 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel

5
India

Biden admn 'bent backwards' to be very polite in its public response to Canadian allegations against India: Expert

6
Haryana

Jind school principal fired for 'sexually harassing' girls

7
India

'Yeh to do December ko khulne the'; Congress leader accuses Balaghat collector of taking postal ballots out of strong room in viral video

8
Entertainment

Fashion designer Rohit Bal critical, on ventilator support

9
Punjab

Punjab farmer leaders meet Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian over demands

10
Trending

Gautam Singhania is 'big bhakt' of Lord Venkateswara 'only because he is god of money', claims wife Nawaz in fresh salvo at Raymond boss

Don't Miss

View All
After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Top News

17-day nightmare ends

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: 17-day nightmare ends, 41 trapped workers rescued

Rat-hole mining technique behind successful rescue

Rat-hole mining technique behind successful rescue

Behind rescue: Team work by best brains in public, pvt sectors

Behind rescue: Team work by best brains in public, pvt sectors

MoD set to okay ~40K-cr indigenous aircraft carrier

MoD set to okay Rs 40K-cr indigenous aircraft carrier

Haryana sacks Jind principal

Jind horror: Haryana sacks school principal


Cities

View All

19 jail inmates of Amritsar Central Jail booked for possessing mobile phones

19 jail inmates of Amritsar Central Jail booked for possessing mobile phones

Metal frames with ads encroach on space in commercial areas in Amritsar

Local woollen industry looking forward to a promising season

Folk dances liven up proceedings on Day 3 of inter-varsity youth festival

Amritsar International Folk Festival: Bulgarian, Punjabi folk artistes mesmerise audience

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

A first, private firms to maintain public parks in Chandigarh

A first, private firms to maintain public parks in Chandigarh

Over 250 Chandigarh services to be put on one platform soon

9 Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 1.45 crore

Farmers protest ends, normal traffic by morning in Mohali

Now, farmers to meet in Hisar

Delhi L-G flags off yatra to make people aware of Centre’s schemes

Delhi L-G flags off yatra to make people aware of Centre’s schemes

GRAP-III curbs revoked, construction work to resume

Congress launches ‘talent hunt’ for youth

Can’t have partial compliance of our order on RRTS project: Apex court

Don’t you have any other officer who can be Chief Secy? SC to Centre

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Department starts weekly organic mandi

Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra: 200 pilgrims leave for Hazur Sahib via train

Admn to go ahead with ‘mohalla’ celebrations

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: Van flagged off to spread awareness among people on Central schemes

Interstate gang supplying illegal weapons busted; 11 guns seized

Interstate gang supplying illegal weapons busted; 11 guns seized

Expedite bioremediation of legacy waste, contractor told

77 black spots snuffed 473 lives in Ludhiana Police Commissionerate in 3 yrs

4 of robbers’ gang held in Ludhiana, 49 mobiles seized

Remove statue, stop commercial activities at Rakh Bagh: Ludhiana MC to firm

Patiala: MLA brings up old bus stand issue in Assembly

Patiala: MLA brings up old bus stand issue in Assembly

Punjab govt approves bridge over river: Patiala DC

Day 13: ‘Janeman’ presented during National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Haryana CM visits mentor’s house to condole his death

Japkirat, Arvinder shine in inter-house athletics meet