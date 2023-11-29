Snatching attempts proving fatal for women in holy city

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, November 28

Perceived as a petty crime committed by drug addicts to generate money to satiate their urge for consuming intoxicants, snatching has proved to be lethal for women in the city as is evident from the two accidental deaths that took place during snatching bids this year alone.

In a recent instance, Mandeep Kaur, mother of an eight-year old son, died after she fell off the bike as three snatchers pulled her purse on November 8. In yet another incident reported on January 4 this year, a woman tourist, Ganga Maya from Agra, suffered a serious head injury after she fell off a running auto-rickshaw as snatchers pulled her purse. She died on way to the hospital.

There have been similar incidents in the past years as well when the victims, especially women, lost their lives due to accidental injuries caused by the snatchers. On May 31, 2022, a female tourist from Gujarat, Meenakshi Kumari, died as she was pulled out of a running auto-rickshaw while going to the airport.

In June 2021, a 21-year-old girl student Rajni died in similar circumstances while she was travelling in an auto-rickshaw. In June 2021, an Anganwari worker Paramjit Kaur met with a similar fate while riding a scooter.

The list of victims is endless. And there are those who managed to survive despite getting seriously injured and those who suffered bruises or other injuries. Most snatching victims do not even go to the police to report in case they have lost only a few hundred bucks, documents or not very costly mobile phones.

Harpreet Kaur Boparai, a victim of such snatching incidents, said, “I was coming from a local hospital after delivering food to my relatives in another city. I had a bag of empty utensils. Suddenly, a bike stopped behind me, a person rushed me really hard and I fell on the ground.” The snatchers took away the bag containing the utensils as it had no money or mobile phone. “The problem with snatching is that the snatchers do not know if the victim’s bag has valuables or not. A person can even lose his life for nothing,” said Harpreet.