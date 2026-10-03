Snatching bid leaves woman dead

A woman died while resisting a snatching bid near Dhand village here. The police said the deceased, Amarjit Kaur, had gone to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Bir Baba Buddha Sahib, Thatha, with her husband and son.

On their way back, two motorcycle-borne men tried to snatch her earrings. As she pushed the accused away, her husband lost balance of the two-wheeler and she fell on the road, suffering a serious head injury. The police said a probe was on to identify the accused.

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