Snatching complaint found fake, man booked by police

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 3

Within five hours of alleged snatching of gold jewellery and cash from a local resident, the police have cracked the case and found the incident to be fake.

The victim turned out to be a habitual gambler who concocted the story to hoodwink those from whom he had borrowed money which he had lost in gambling.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana said the police got information on control room about the alleged snatching from near Gurdwara Damdama Sahib on Mehta Road. The complainant, Ankush Ghai, told the police that some unknown persons had snatched gold jewellery and Rs 1.2 lakh from him.

The Maqboolpura police, led by SHO Mohit Kumar, carried out investigations and found that no such instance had occurred at the spot. He said when the police questioned Ankush who was repeatedly changing his statements. The police got suspicious and later he admitted it to be a fake incident.

The police have now registered a case against him under Section 182 of the IPC for misleading the police.